Swachhta award: BJP councillors compete for credit

Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil (Express photo) Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil (Express photo)

A war of credit broke out among the BJP councillors at Friday’s general House meeting over taking the Swachhta Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chandigarh stood third in the Swachh Survekshan 2018 and Mayor Davesh Moudgil along with former MC Commissioner and other officers had gone to take the award.

BJP Councillor and former mayor Arun Sood said the entire work for which Chandigarh came third was done in the previous year, 2017, and when the previous commissioner and joint commissioner were included in the award ceremony, why wasn’t the previous mayor Asha Jaswal taken along.

BJP councillor Anil Dubey immediately got up and contradicted Sood, stating that it was every Chandigarh citizen’s contribution and what’s wrong if Mayor Davesh Moudgil went.

Sood shot back, “It is good that Mayor Moudgil went, but I am just saying that it would have been appreciable if former mayor Asha Jaswal during whose term the efforts were made should have been taken along when there was a provision for taking five people. “

Reacting to the heated exchange among the BJP councillors, Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla made a sarcastic comment stating that next time they should take a bus full of councillors to take the Swachhta Award.

Moudgil replied that the letter from the government had clearly stated that the commissioner and joint commissioner who had worked during that period may also join.

“Even otherwise, every citizen of Chandigarh has his role in getting this rank. The safai karamcharis also have an important role. Rather I must say that they should be given a letter of appreciation,” said Moudgil in the general House.

