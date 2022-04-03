Swachhata Pakhwada launched at PGIMER

PGIMER is observing Swachhata Pakhwada from April 1, 2022. The initiative was started in April 2016 with the objective of bringing a fortnight of intense focus on the issues and practices of Swachhata by engaging various ministries/departments of the Government of India. This is one of the key programmes under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Prof Surjit Singh, Director, PGI, emphasised the need to educate people about the virtues of good sanitation practices and urged everyone to undertake special drives to clean their workplaces.