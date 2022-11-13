scorecardresearch
Ward 23 tops Swachh survey of Chandigarh municipal corporation

The Welfare Committee of ward number 10 finished first in the Resident Welfare Associations category, with the Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17 being adjudged as the best in the Market Welfare Associations category.

Chandigarh news, indian expressThe Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh carried out a Swachh survey among 35 wards. (File)

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh on Saturday carried out a Swachh survey among 35 wards under its jurisdiction, on the basis of major swacchta indicators — like segregation of waste at source, citizen engagement, adopting home composting and the principles of 3Rs (reducing waste, reusing and recycling resources and
products).

As per details, ward number 23 bagged the top spot in the survey in the Overall Wards category. The Welfare Committee of ward number 10 finished first in the Resident Welfare Associations category, with the Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17 being adjudged as the best in the Market Welfare Associations category.

swachh survey news, indian express (Express Photo)

As per details, the various categories in the survey were Resident Welfare Associations, Market Welfare Associations, colleges, schools, hospitals, hotels, gardens, government offices and overall wards. The stakeholders in all the above categories were given marks out of 100 by the jury.

Entries for the competition were taken through a Google form circulated among various stakeholders for self-assessment. To physically verify the entries, an on-field inspection was conducted by a team that included members from NGOs, NSS volunteers and sanitary inspectors. A jury headed by Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, and consisting councillors Gurbax Rawat and Prem Lata decided on the final list of results. A civic body official said, “There are different parameters of Swacch Survey for every category. The jury inspected all the institutions taking part in the survey closely.”

Notably, UT’s rank jumped more than 50 spots, with the UT ending as the 12th cleanest city in the country according to Swachh Survekshan 2022, the results of which were declared in October this year.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 08:10:59 am
