Swachh survey from January 4, Mohali MC still not able to improve sanitation

THE SWACHH survey is starting from January 4 but the Municipal Corporation has failed to improve the transportation of garbage collection and waste management. Many councillors feel that the city may not get a good ranking this time. The MC’s claim of making the city open defecation free (ODF) also seems to be falling flat as many councillors have raised the issue in the house meetings that the colonies falling within MC’s jurisdiction still need work in this direction.

Advertising

The solid waste management plant which was to come up at Samgauli village is still not complete as the MC issued tenders this month. The work can start in the end of January. Ward number 8 councillor Ashok Jha told Chandigarh Newsline that the MC did not pay any attention to sanitation in the industrial area which include the areas of Phase 9, Phase 8B, Phase 7, Phase 3, Phase 2 and Phase 6.

“You can see open garbage dumps in these areas, which were made without any proper planning. This way, we won’t get a ranking among the first 100 cities,” Jha added.

Ward number 9 councillor Kuldeep Kaur Kang who raised the issue of waste segregation in the house meetings said that the MC distributed bins for waste segregation last year but nothing happened beyond that. She said that there was no proper transportation of garbage in the city and the people had to face problem in garbage disposal.

“There are no proper garbage dumps in the city,” she said. “Then how can we improve our ranking in the coming Swachh Survey?”

Advertising

Harpal Singh Channa, councillor from ward number 50 which includes areas of Matour village, complains that the sanitation is poor in his area. “One can see heaps of cow dung in my area. I had raised the issue a number of times but to no avail,” he claimed.

Kuljeet Singh bedi, ward number 17 councillor, said that the colonies are still not open defecation free and a lot of work is needed to be done. He added that the issue was raised in the House by many councillors.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said that some of the projects got delayed but they made efforts. He, however, added that they made public toilets and also improved the sanitation condition in the city and they are hopeful of improving the ranking.

This year, the MC hired a private agency for sanitation work for Rs 13 crore annually. In 2018, the city ranked 109 which was considered a poor ranking despite spending Rs 13 crore on the sanitation works. The MC had given a contract to private firms for Rs 13 crore but it failed to produce the results.