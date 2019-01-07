Swachh Survey 2019: Poor waste management could go against Mohali Municipal Corporation

THE SWACHH Survey 2019 started from January 4 but the Municipal Corporation (MC) seemed to be struggling to match the required parameters which were set up for getting a good ranking. The slow process of setting up the solid waste management plant could spoil the show for the city this time.

The Municipal Corporation has failed to set up a solid waste mechanism which has a major part to play in the rankings.

The processing and disposal of garbage has eight indicators which would be of 375 marks out of the total 1250. The indicators include percentage of total wet waste treated, percentage of total dry wastage treated and what percentage of waste management covered with the property tax.

Congress councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said that there is no mechanism of waste management yet in place. He added that the city had a poor ranking last year (109) but the MC did not learn any lesson from the past mistakes.

“A lot of work is needed in the direction of wastage management. The MC must make efforts in this direction,” he added.

MC had recently invited bids for setting up the solid waste management plant at Samgauli village in Derabassi sub-division. The work shall commence in the end of this month.

He said that there is an indicator about making the city dustbin-free which has 18 marks but the MC had not worked in this direction too.

Kuldeep Kaur Kang, a SAD councillor, said that the city also lacked in sustainable sanitation which has 313 points. She added that the indicators shall gauge whether the city has a coverage of sewerage network.

“I think the MC needs to work in this direction too. There are still some areas where the sewerage is poor, especially in the villages which have come under the MC,” she added.

MC’s Assistant Commissioner Sarbjeet Singh said that they are fully prepared for the survey and they shall get a good ranking as they were ‘working hard’.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said that they worked in the direction of setting up the solid waste management plant but the work was delayed due to some technical issues. He added that they are hopefull of improving the ranking this time.