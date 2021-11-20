Swachh Survekshan survey: Haryana ranked 2nd among states with less than 100 urban local bodies

Haryana was ranked second in Swachh Survekshan Survey 2021 by the Government of India in the category of states having less than 100 urban local bodies. Haryana has stood second with a score of 1,745 while the state of Jharkhand was ranked first.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the people of Haryana and officers of the department on making consistent efforts to ensure a clean and green state, and urged them to aim for the first position in the next survey.

Union Minister for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri felicitated officials who received the award on behalf of Haryana in a ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday.

“State government had taken comprehensive steps under the able guidance of Chief Minister Manohar Lal, including establishment of waste to energy plant for disposal of waste in Sonepat from which 8 MW of power is being generated per day et al. due to which the state has been able to accomplish this milestone. Besides this, under the new category, Prerak DAUUR Samman (which will categorise cities on the basis of six select indicators) Gurugram, Rohtak and Karnal were recognised under Anupam (gold) category; Panchkula, Faridabad and Nilokhera have been recognised under Ujjwal (silver) category and Ambala has been recognised under Aarohi (aspiring) category. Thus, seven cities of Haryana made place and won honours in the Swachh Survekshan Survey-2021,” a government spokesperson said.

“Among the key steps taken by the state to ensure clean and green Haryana are 93 MRF Centres set up in 60 cities of the state to segregate dry waste where more than 1800 garbage pickers were provided employment, home composting started in more than 11,000 houses in the state so as to ensure their participation in Swachh Survey,” the spokesperson added.