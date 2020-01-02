Swachh Survekshan League 2020: Crores go down drain as Chandigarh’s sanitation deteriorates

The corporation’s own sanitation workers — around 2,500 of them — are also paid over Rs 5 crore per month in salaries for similar work, which is apart from what these companies are paid. (Express photo by Javed Raja) The corporation’s own sanitation workers — around 2,500 of them — are also paid over Rs 5 crore per month in salaries for similar work, which is apart from what these companies are paid. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

CRORES ARE spent every month on improving the sanitation condition of the city. But the condition is deteriorating every day. The city ranked 11th in the first quarter and 27th in the second quarter in the Swachh Survekshan League 2020 which has raised questions about the utilisation of public funds.

The civic body pays around Rs 4.5 crore per month to Lions Company for sweeping in southern sectors and around Rs 2.5 crore per month to another company from where they have hired labour for similar work. The corporation’s own sanitation workers — around 2,500 of them — are also paid over Rs 5 crore per month in salaries for similar work, which is apart from what these companies are paid. Then around Rs 14 crore is spent on maintaining public toilets every month. This is just the basic amount being spent on the sanitation. Other than this, crores are spent on managing other solid waste issues. Still, Chandigarh fared badly.

From the first quarter to the second quarter where things ought to improve, they deteriorated in case of Chandigarh. The scores which were slightly better in the period from April to June 2019 went from bad to worse in the period from July to September.

In the first quarter, wards were covered under operational door-to-door collection of waste. The city scored 85 out of 100 in the first quarter and the same came down to 64.92 in the second quarter even when the corporation had claimed full 100 marks in this category. The marks were claimed despite proper segregation not being in place.

In the parameter of ‘twice a day sweeping including night sweeping in all commercial areas and once a day sweeping in all residential areas’, the city scored 22.83 out of 50 in the first quarter. The performance reduced to 18.19 marks in the period from July to September.

In the 3 Rs — reduce, reuse and recycle — the city scored 15.52 marks out of 50 even when they had claimed 45 marks in April to June. In the next quarter, the city scored 17.25 marks even when they claimed 50 on 50.

In managing the bulk waste generators, Chandigarh scored a complete zero out of 30 in both the quarters. Similarly, in Swachhta application or local app complaint covers, Chandigarh yet again scored complete zero out of 40 in both the quarters.

Sustainability of city’s infrastructure towards faecal sludge and septage management, Chandigarh continued to score a big zero in this parameter out of 20 marks.

Yet again, the city scored zero in the parameter of sanitation worker trained and equipped for cleaning water bodies or drains out of 50.

Also, in the category of the fact whether Swach Survekshan League 2020 is promoted in the city, there was a score of 29.45 marks out of 60 in the first quarter and that reduced to 22.5 marks in the next quarter despite perfect 60 marks claimed by the corporation.

Interestingly, in the category of public toilets mapped on Google maps, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation claimed 40 out of 40 marks but got 18 marks in the first quarter and 17.4 in the second quarter.

In holding quarterly rankings of swachh hotel, school, hospital, RWA, government offices, Chandigarh scored 36.1 marks out of 70 in the first quarter and that dropped to 31.5 marks even when the civic body claimed a score of 60 marks.

In managing construction and demolition waste (C and D waste) despite having its own plant, the Chandigarh civic body scored 28.5 marks out of 50 in the first quarter and 30.08 marks despite their claiming full 50 score in it.

Similarly, in plastic waste management rules, out of 30 marks, the civic body claimed full 30 but got 19.95 marks in the first quarter and then that dropped to 13.5 in the next quarter.

