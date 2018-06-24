Swachh Survekshan award: Chandigarh Mayor, municipal commissioner receive honours

Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil receives the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indore on Saturday. (Express photo) Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil receives the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indore on Saturday. (Express photo)

Mayor Davesh Moudgil and Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav on Saturday received Swachh Survekshan 2018 award for the city, which was ranked third in the national cleanliness survey, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function organised in Indore.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) said on Saturday that the mayor congratulated the city residents and said that next time everyone will have to put their effort to make it No.1 in Swachh Survekshan.

Swachh Survekshan 2018 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the aegis of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) assessed 4,203 urban areas. Indore, Bhopal and Chandigarh emerged as the top three cleanest cities of the country, while Greater Mumbai the cleanest capital city.

Panchkula was ranked 149, a jump from 211 in 2017, while Mohali stood at 109, a tad better than 121 last year.

The MC statement said that there were total 4,000 marks for different sections – service-level progress-data provided by municipal body (1,400 marks), independent validation (negative marking), direct observation (1,200 marks) and collection of direct citizen feedback (1,400 marks). Municipal Corporation Chandigarh came third by securing 3,649 marks out of a total of 4,000. Compared to the previous surveys, this year’s exercise allocated substantial weightage to the feedback from citizens, said the MC officials, adding that the exercise was undertaken by 2,700 assessors between January 4 and March 10.

A statement issued by Press Information Bureau Saturday said Jharkhand was awarded the best-performing state, while Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh bagged second and third positions, respectively.

