Swachh Survekshan 2020: Only 3.19% of Chandigarh residents took part in feedback survey

Of all the 485 cities which have population above 1 lakh, results were far better in other cities where Shahjahanpur (Cantt.) in UP topped with 86.64% people participating in the survey. (Representational Image) Of all the 485 cities which have population above 1 lakh, results were far better in other cities where Shahjahanpur (Cantt.) in UP topped with 86.64% people participating in the survey. (Representational Image)

Only 3.19% of Chandigarh residents participated in citizen feedback survey that was to be submitted for the Swacch Survekshan 2020. The fifth edition of the annual urban cleanliness survey by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) was conducted across India from January 4 to January 31, 2020, details of which were uploaded on Wednesday.

Of all the 485 cities which have population above 1 lakh, results were far better in other cities where Shahjahanpur (Cantt.) in UP topped with 86.64% people participating in the survey. In Ghaziabad, 78.82 per cent people participated followed by Tirupati with participation of 42.09 per cent people. Panchkula is ahead of Chandigarh with 11.70 per cent of its population giving its feedback. In Indore 11.82% of its population took up the survey.

According to details uploaded by the government, through Vote for your city app, only 1,788 Chandigarh citizens voted while only 62 gave their feedback through IVR 1969, while 5272 people gave their feedback through swacchta app. As many as 25,654 people gave feedback through SS2020 portal.

In Shahjanpur UP, as many as 1.34 lakh people have voted through Vote for your city app while 1.50 lakh people have voted through SS2020 portal. National rankings are declared in two main categories of cities — with less one lakh population and more than one lakh population.

Chandigarh civic body has been participating in Swachh Survekshan ever since its inception. In 2016, it had secured second rank among the 73 cities of more than 1 lakh population. The next year, city stood at 11th rank among 434 cities and in 2018, it was second runner up among 4203 cities across the country.

Last year, in a fully digitized paperless survey covering 4,237 cities, the national ranking of Chandigarh had fallen down to 20th spot from to its third rank in 2018. While Mysuru emerged as the cleanest city in India in 2016, Indore has retained the title for the last three consecutive years.

The citizen-centric focus has been enhanced substantially on Swachhata through direct responses from citizens. Citizen Feedback component has 25% weightage (1500 marks out of total of 6000 marks) in the survey.

Vinod Vashisht, Convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations said, “Even we have undertaken a review of the citizen feedback participation. I feel MC failed in encouraging its residents to participate in the survey.”

“There is a general disillusionment among residents due to absence of any visible improvements in solid waste collection chain of the city which is also evident from the low scores in user happiness and agency responsiveness factors. In 2018, city was at the top position in Citizen Feedback in the country. Indore has been a class apart consistently for the simple reason that the city is an early starter with very high responsiveness to its citizens.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.