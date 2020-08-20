Swachh rankings: In category of states with less than 100 ULBs, Haryana placed 2nd

In the category of cities with more than one lakh population, in Haryana, Karnal is ranked at 17th position followed by Rohtak (35), Panchkula (56), Gurugram (62), Sonipat (103), Hisar (105), Rewari (118), and Ambala (120).

Haryana secured second position in the category of states with less than 100 Urban Local Bodies in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, the results of which were announced Thursday. It is a jump of seven spots from the ninth rank it held in 2019 survey.

“It was due to the concerted efforts made by state government under the Swachh Bharat Mission. In the category of garbage-free cities, Karnal has got three stars and Rohtak one star. I congratulate people of Haryana for this achievement,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a statement.

Khattar added, “All the ULBs in Haryana have been divided into various clusters for integrated solid waste management (door-to-door collection, transportation, processing and disposal) so that this campaign can be successfully implemented”.

“Charkhi Dadri has been awarded 1st rank in the Fastest Mover City in North Zone (with population 50,000 to 1,00,000) for improving its previous rank astonishingly from 850 to 11 in a period of one year only. Besides this, 15 cities of the state have been declared as ODF plus and 13 as ODF plus-plus,” the CM said.

In the category of cities with more than one lakh population, in Haryana, Karnal is ranked at 17th position followed by Rohtak (35), Panchkula (56), Gurugram (62), Sonipat (103), Hisar (105), Rewari (118), and Ambala (120). In the last year rankings, these cities had bagged 24th, 69th, 71st, 83rd, 161th, 173rd, 264th, and 146th positions, respectively.

Similarly, in the category of cities with less than one lakh population, Charkhi Dadri has secured 11th position, Gohana 19th, Kharkhoda 22nd, Narwana 23rd, Tohana 26th, Fatehabad 27th, Ladwa 30th, Gharaunda 31st, Shahabad 38th, Hansi 42nd, Cheeka 46th, Mandi Dabwali 65th, Narnaul 83rd and Hodal 98th. In the 2019 survey, Charkhi Dadri had secured 850th position, Gohana on 216th, Kharkhoda 121st, Narwana 674th, Tohana 329th, Fatehabad 177t, Ladwa 528th, Gharaunda 81st, Shahabad 112th, Hansi 504th, Cheeka 337th, Mandi Dabwali 737th , Narnaul 583rd and Hodal 626th.

“State has received these national-level awards owing to the outstanding work done by the ULBs department with regard to hygiene and sanitation. Haryana has scaled up to second position this year. It is expected from the ULBs department of all cities to pay attention to the hygiene of their area so that Haryana ranks first next year,” state ULB minister Anil Vij said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd