Swachh Rail survey: As ranking slips, Chandigarh station authorities blame construction activity

Chandigarh railway station has become dirtier in a year. As per 2018 Swachh Rail survey, it has slipped to 55th rank out of a total of 75 A1 stations across the country from 48 in 2017. The report was released by Indian Railways in New Delhi on Monday. The station cleanliness survey was conducted by Quality Council of India (QCI). It is the third such audit-cum-survey conducted to increase the level of cleanliness by identifying unclean spots/gaps and to propel healthy competition among railway stations in the country.

According to the railways, the survey covered a total of 407 stations, which included 75 stations in A1 category and 332 in A category. As per the report, the Chandigarh railway station has scored 746.81 out of a total of 1,000 marks. Jodhpur railway station in Rajasthan topped the list with 977.97 marks.

For A1 stations, there were three parameters for the surveyors — process evaluation score, direct observation and citizen feedback. The report said that Chandigarh got 214.75 marks in the process evaluation, 280.57 in direct observation and 251.49 in the citizen feedback.

Dinesh Chand Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, told Chandigarh Newsline on Tuesday that the division will conduct a research where the Chandigarh railway station is lacking. “We have improved the ranking of Ambala railway station this year because we identified the problems…at Chandigarh railway station, construction activities were going on during the last few months and that could be the possible reason why it slipped from last year’s rank,” he said.

The first survey was conducted by IRCTC in 2016. From last year, the survey is being conducted by the Quality Council of India.

