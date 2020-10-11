Svamitva Scheme: 221 Haryana villages declared free from Lal Dora

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal attended the virtual launch through video conferencing.

Haryana’s campaign to make its villages free from ‘Lal Dora’ got a major boost Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the distribution of property cards to the owners under the ‘SVAMITVA’ (ownership) scheme.

The beneficiaries of the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme are from 763 villages across six states, including 221 from Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal attended the virtual launch through video conferencing.

“Haryana government had launched the campaign to make the villages of state free from ‘Lal Dora’ on December 25, 2019. Village Sirsi in Karnal was the first village in Haryana to be declared as Lal Dora free. Under the Svamitva Yojna, 221 villages have been declared free from Lal Dora. Apart from this, three cities of Karnal, Jind and Sohna have also been declared Lal Dora free. The state government has sped up the work in this direction and soon the entire state will be made Lal Dora free,” a government statement said.

“On this occasion, a cheque of Rs 5 lakh was also handed over to Likhi Chand of village Bihlaka, district Gurugram as the first installment of sanctioned loan of Rs 15 lakh against Svamitva Deed by the Gurugram Central Cooperative Bank Limited. Mumtaz Ali from Yamunanagar, a mason by profession, thanked Prime Minister for giving him legal ownership of his house property. He said that though he earns Rs 15,000 per month but now after getting the legal document of his property under the Svamitva Yojna, he can avail loan from the banks to further expand his work,” the statement added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.