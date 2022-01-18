Chandigarh: Sustainable Development Goals Summit concludes

The ‘Sustainable Development Goals Summit 2022′ — being organised by Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in association with Aspirant Learning and collaboration with United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan — concluded Sunday.

On the occasion, the Participants and the spectators expressed their views on the various SDGs and others were tested for their knowledge.

The day began early, with the kicking off ‘Sansad 2022’ which in itself had a great participation of over 180 delegates and 7 hours of debating. The debates were enriching and fruitful for everyone.