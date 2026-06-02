Suspended Punjab Vigilance reader Rana surrenders, court sends him to 7-day custody

According to the agency, Rana allegedly showed the complainant the vigilance complaint pending against him and sought bribe

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
5 min readUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 10:23 AM IST
Seeking seven days of custody, the CBI submitted that a complaint against Amit Kumar, state tax officer, Malout, was pending before the office of the DGP (Vigilance)Seeking seven days of custody, the CBI submitted that a complaint against Amit Kumar, state tax officer, Malout, was pending before the office of the DGP (Vigilance)
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Holding that “custodial interrogation is indispensable as mere questioning may not yield the effective results”, a special CBI court in Chandigarh on Monday granted seven days’ police custody of suspended Punjab Vigilance Bureau reader Om Prakash Singh Rana in a bribery case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge Bhawna Jain allowed the CBI’s plea seeking police remand till June 8 after observing that Rana’s custodial interrogation appeared necessary for the recovery of electronic devices and digital evidence, the identification of the larger conspiracy and other beneficiaries, and verification regarding the alleged misuse of confidential vigilance information.

Rana, who had surrendered before the trial court earlier in the day pursuant to an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was represented by Advocate Sumesh Jain. The CBI was represented by Public Prosecutor Narender Singh, assisted by Inspector Kuldeep Singh of CBI ACB Chandigarh.

Seeking seven days of custody, the CBI submitted that a complaint against Amit Kumar, state tax officer, Malout, was pending before the office of the DGP (Vigilance), Punjab, and that co-accused Vikas Goyal and Raghav Goyal facilitated a meeting between the complainant and Rana, who was then serving as Reader to the DGP (Vigilance).

According to the agency, Rana allegedly showed the complainant the vigilance complaint pending against him and thereafter the complainant was taken to a guest house in Sector 30, Chandigarh, where co-accused Vikas and Raghav allegedly demanded illegal gratification of Rs 20 lakh on behalf of Rana and other senior officers for closure of the complaint.

The CBI further submitted that co-accused Ankit Wadhwa, stated to be the driver of Raghav, collected the bribe money and a mobile handset and was apprehended during a trap operation.

Also Read | Punjab Vigilance bribery case: CBI arrests 3; Reader to VB chief absconding

Referring to digital evidence, the prosecution submitted that “…Whatsapp chats reveal the active involvement of Rana with co-accused Raghav and Vikas in the conspiracy and even the make, model and the colour of the above said mobile handset purchased by the complainant as per demand, was shared by Raghav with Rana”.

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The CBI further submitted that Raghav also shared the complaint made against Amit Kumar with accused Rana through Whatsapp, which “establishes his active knowledge, participation and intention in the commission of the said offence”.

The agency also argued that Rana had remained absconding after registration of the case and did not join the investigation even after dismissal of his anticipatory bail application by the trial court. The prosecution submitted that after he joined in the investigation with the court’s permission on Monday, “he did not disclose anything and did not co-operate, nor did he disclose anything regarding whereabouts of his mobile phones and gave evasive and vague replies”.

The CBI told the court that custodial interrogation was required “to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy and ascertain the nexus between private middlemen and public servants involved in the commission of offence”, trace the money trail, recover mobile phones and electronic gadgets, retrieve deleted WhatsApp chats, confront the accused with co-accused and witnesses, identify facilitators, investigate alleged leakage of confidential vigilance information and ascertain whether similar acts of corruption or extortion had been committed with other persons.

Opposing the remand plea only on the question of duration, counsel for Rana argued that seven days’ police custody was unwarranted. The defence submitted that the accused was ready to facilitate the investigation, that only digital devices were to be recovered, and that confrontation with co-accused could be carried out while they remained in judicial custody. It was argued that one day’s police custody would be sufficient.

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After considering the rival submissions, the court observed that “the custodial interrogation of Rana… seems to be necessary for fair investigation of the case”.

The court further noted that Rana had failed to surrender or join the investigation despite dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea and remained on the run until his surrender on Monday. It also observed that the seven-day period sought by the CBI did not appear excessive “keeping in view the nature of the offence, conduct of the accused, his position, his contacts/links and the nature of the evidence which is to be collected at his instance”.

Allowing the CBI’s application, the court remanded Rana to police custody till June 8 and directed the investigating agency to produce him before the court on that date. The court also directed that he be provided all necessary medication as per prescription and permitted him to meet his lawyer, Amardeep Singh Saran, daily from 5 pm to 5.30 pm during the period of police remand, within the sight of a CBI officer.

Meanwhile, Rana’s application seeking regular bail was declined at this stage.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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