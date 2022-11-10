Suspended Punjab Police ASI held guilty in double murder

The District Court of Chandigarh on Wednesday held a suspended Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, Harswaroop, guilty for murdering his sister-in-law and his younger brother in 2021. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on November 14.

The accused was convicted by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajiv K Berri. Harswaroop reportedly murdered his sister-in-law, Divya, and his younger brother, Prem Gian Sagar. Harswaroop, who was posted at the Police Headquarters, was arrested on the complaint of victims’ son later.

As per the prosecution, Harswaroop and Prem Gyan Sagar had been living in a house owned by their father, who lives in Himachal Pradesh. While Harswaroop had been staying with his wife, son and daughter on the ground floor, Prem’s family stayed on the first floor.

According to the police, the brothers had a strained relationship and used to fight regularly over issues such as division of electricity and water bills.

On June 22, 2021, the two had arguments over water supply. Prem reportedly accused Harswaroop of deliberately switching off the water pump to stop supply to the first floor. He had even called up his father to complain against his elder brother. Around 9 pm, Harswaroop went to the first floor and allegedly attacked Prem with a knife while he was having dinner, police said. As his wife Divya intervened, Harswaroop stabbed her too. He was arrested later on the same night.

Divya died on the same night, while Prem succumbed to his injuries at GMCH 32 three days later. An FIR was registered in the matter under Sections 302 (murder) of the IPC at Sector 31 police station. During the trial, the defense counsel argued that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case. The court, however, after hearing the arguments and going by the evidence, held the accused guilty, on Wednesday.