Suspended DIG Bhullar challenges FIR, CBI probe; HC issues notice to Centre, Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday issued notice to the Centre, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Punjab government on a petition filed by suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him by the CBI in a corruption case. Bhullar has also challenged the CBI’s jurisdiction to investigate the matter after Punjab withdrew general consent under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act.
The matter came up before the bench of Justice Sumeet Goel, which sought responses from the respondents by May 26.
In his petition, Bhullar sought quashing of the FIR and “all consequential proceedings arising therefrom”, including his arrest, remand and the ongoing investigation, contending that the CBI lacked jurisdiction to initiate action in Punjab after withdrawal of general consent by the state government on November 6, 2020.
According to the plea, the Punjab government had withdrawn the general consent granted to the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) on November 6, 2020. Bhullar argued that after withdrawal of such consent, the CBI could not “suo motu initiate inquiry, investigation or coercive action” in matters connected with the state of Punjab without fresh consent of the state government or directions from a constitutional court.
The petition stated that the FIR, arrest, remand and all consequential proceedings initiated thereafter were “null and void, illegal and unconstitutional in the eyes of law”.
Bhullar, a 1993-batch Punjab Police Service officer who was promoted to the IPS cadre in 2015, submitted before the High Court through counsels Senior Advocate Tanu Bedi and Advocates Vipul Joshi and Ishan Khetarpal that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had already registered a case and commenced investigation against him in October 2023. Despite this, the CBI allegedly registered a separate FIR at Chandigarh in October 2025 on the basis of a bribery complaint, though the allegations pertained to Punjab and related to a Punjab cadre police officer.
The plea contended that registration of a second FIR on the “same set of allegations and facts” was contrary to settled legal principles laid down by the Supreme Court.
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Questioning the CBI’s authority to proceed in the matter, the petitioner further argued that by initiating a parallel probe in both the alleged trap case and the disproportionate assets matter, the agency had encroached upon the domain of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.
The petitioner’s counsel argued that “police” and “public order” fall within the State List under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and, therefore, in the absence of express consent of the state government, the CBI’s action against a state cadre officer was “without jurisdiction” and amounted to “a direct assault on the federal structure”.
Bhullar in his plea also raised objections regarding the manner of his arrest, alleging violation of constitutional safeguards, statutory protections and due process requirements. He submitted that he had not been afforded the full benefit of protections guaranteed under law during the course of the proceedings initiated against him.
Seeking interim relief, Bhullar urged the High Court to stay further proceedings arising out of the impugned FIR and restrain the CBI from taking coercive steps against him during pendency of the matter.
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After hearing the preliminary submissions, Justice Sumeet Goel issued notice to the Centre, Punjab government and the CBI, directing them to file their responses before the next date of hearing on May 26.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More