Suspended DIG Bhullar challenges FIR, CBI probe; HC issues notice to Centre, Punjab

Bhullar in his plea also raised objections regarding the manner of his arrest, alleging violation of constitutional safeguards, statutory protections and due process requirements. (file)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday issued notice to the Centre, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Punjab government on a petition filed by suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him by the CBI in a corruption case. Bhullar has also challenged the CBI’s jurisdiction to investigate the matter after Punjab withdrew general consent under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act.

The matter came up before the bench of Justice Sumeet Goel, which sought responses from the respondents by May 26.

In his petition, Bhullar sought quashing of the FIR and “all consequential proceedings arising therefrom”, including his arrest, remand and the ongoing investigation, contending that the CBI lacked jurisdiction to initiate action in Punjab after withdrawal of general consent by the state government on November 6, 2020.