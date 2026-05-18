Suspecting fraudster, family locks teacher on Census duty inside home

A mathematics teacher, who was out on Census 2027 duty as an enumerator, was allegedly held captive and locked inside a house by a family in Model Town area of Ludhiana, Sunday evening.

The teacher had rung the doorbell of the house to conduct the population census survey when the house occupants locked her inside and did not let her go till her husband and officials arrived on the spot.

Police said that the family reacted as they assumed that the teacher might be a fraudster and the survey was fake.

After hours of alleged harassment, the family unlocked the gate of the house only after police teams arrived.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kanwar Ajay Pal Singh, husband of the teacher identified as maths teacher Manisha Dutta, said that his wife faced “extreme mental harassment” and also got an anxiety attack after she was held captive for hours by the family.

Describing the incident, Singh said: “I had dropped her in the area as she wanted to cover some houses and I went to park the car. She rang the bell and a Sikh man came out. My wife told him that the Census survey is ongoing so she has to ask a few questions. In the meantime, an old woman who was sitting on a cot in the verandah told my wife to come inside and conduct the survey. As soon as she started asking questions, the man locked the door. He said this survey might be fake and my wife can be a fraudster. My wife then showed him her government ID and even gave the scanner for authentication but he refused to let her go. He did not unlock the door.”

“Then my wife started making several calls. The incoming facility was not available on the number, which was given to her to report security issues. I reached there and then I also kept asking that man to open the door but he did not. She then called me and other officials. It was only after senior officials and police reached the spot that they unlocked the door,” he added.

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“This is not how teachers deserve to be treated. She went there for a government survey, not her personal work. She suffered an anxiety attack after what all happened. And then the police were also reluctant to register the FIR. It is highly unsafe for teachers who are going door to door to do the survey.”

Meanwhile, Inspector Sukhwinder Singh, SHO, Model Town police station said that the teacher was rescued as soon as the police reached there.

“The house occupants feared that it might be some fraud. We have recorded the statement of the teacher and they are yet to give us the go ahead to register the FIR,” the SHO added.

The teacher’s husband also underscored that the teacher went for a government survey in which several departments including education and Municipal Corporation are involved.

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“So why are they not becoming complainants to get the FIR registered. She went there on the government’s behalf. Why are we being asked to become a complainant,” he asked.