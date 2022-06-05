Suspecting affair, man kills wife in Civil Hospital; held

A man killed his wife in Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, on Saturday when he was alone in the room with her, who had delivered a baby boy just four days ago.

The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh (27) of Kesarpur village and his wife, Balwinder Kaur, was 24 years old.

The couple had one more child, who is around three-years-old, who has been handed over to the relatives of the accused while the four-day-old child is admitted to the civil hospital.

A video is being widely circulated in which the accused can be seen throttling the woman with a pillow. Police have arrested the accused under murder charges.

Police said that the accused used to suspect her of having an affair and the couple had frequent fights.