Suspected drone movement near Amritsar airport prompts diversion of 7 flights to Delhi

Malaysia Airlines, IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express flights were among those diverted, said the officials.

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 12:25 PM IST
dronesThe incident took place at around 10 pm on Sunday (Sep 7) when a drone-like object's movement was detected near the runway area. (Representational image/Pixabay)
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Multiple suspected drones around the operational area of Amritsar International Airport prompted authorities to divert seven flights, including two international ones, to Delhi, an official said on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Sunday (Sep 7) when a drone-like object’s movement was detected near the runway area.

This triggered an immediate security response, with Punjab Police and other central security agencies being alerted, the official said.

Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport Director Anirudh Kumar said multiple suspected drones were seen hovering around the operational area of the airport on Sunday night, prompting authorities to inform police.

For about 1 hour and 30 minutes, all flight operations remained suspended.

Also read | Air India plane briefly enters Pakistani airspace, DGCA responds

He said that suspicious activity involving drone-like objects was detected close to the runway area.

Malaysia Airlines, IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express flights were among those diverted, said the officials.

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