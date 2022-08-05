scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Suspect of molesting morning walker in park remanded in judicial custody, cops to up patrolling

Meanwhile, local residents of Sector 27 have been for long complaining about the presence of suspicious elements, who loitered around in the area's public parks.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 5, 2022 3:16:11 am
Chandigarh, judicial custody, molesting morning walker, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe suspect, Amir Khan, 27, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was apprehended by local residents on Wednesday morning and later handed over to the police. The incident took place around 7.30am.

A man arrested for allegedly stalking and molesting a woman morning walker in a Sector 27 public park was on Thursday sent to judicial custody by a local court.

The suspect, Amir Khan, 27, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was apprehended by local residents on Wednesday morning and later handed over to the police. The incident took place around 7.30am.

Sources in the police said, “The suspect is supposedly mentally challenged and is known for having indulged in obscene acts at Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 as well. Many times, he allegedly stripped himself naked and went and stood in the middle of the road. The suspect’s mother tried to convey the condition of her son to the police through a political leader representative of the area in the municipal corporation. But the woman failed to produce any medical evidence to support her claim. The woman claimed that her son was being treated by a self-styled godman.”

Devinder Singh Babla, former civic body councillor of the area, said, “The stalking, molestation of a morning walker in a public park is a serious matter.  Our resident welfare association held a meeting with personnel of Sector 26 police station. The police assured us  of stricter patrolling by its beat personnel in their respective beats/areas, twice a day.”

Recently as well, an unknown man had entered the house of a retired army officer and taken Rs 5,000 from him fraudulently in Sector 27. The suspect had trapped the retired Army officer after claiming that he is known to one of his relatives. Local police were informed, but the man is yet to be nabbed.

