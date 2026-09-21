Suspect killed in ‘encounter’ amid cross-border claims of ASI killing plot

Punjab Police personnel investigate after a late-night encounter in Amritsar in which an accused in the killing of ASI Harjeet Singh was allegedly shot dead. (File Photo)

The Punjab Police claimed that an accused in the killing of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh was neutralised during a late-night encounter in Amritsar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said police have identified the suspect as a 20-year-old Deepak Singh of Mule Chak village. Deepak was traveling on a scooter with an accomplice when officers signaled them to stop at a checkpoint on Thande Road, the officer said.

Police alleged that the suspects fled, prompting a chase, and then allegedly opened fire by discharging four rounds at the police team.

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Two bullets reportedly hit the police vehicle, and one struck a Counter Intelligence officer’s bulletproof jacket, police alleged. Officers also said they fired six rounds in self-defense, hitting Deepak, who died en route to the hospital, while his associate escaped.