Survivors celebrate International Childhood Cancer Day

In a concerted effort to spread awareness and sensitise people about cancer, Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society held a joint celebration of Cancer Survivors Day and International Childhood Cancer Day at Saint Kabir Public School, Sector 26 here on Sunday.

The theme of the evening was, ‘26 years of Care, Compassion and Commitment’ towards the improvement of quality of life of cancer patients. The event also stressed on the need for governments to intensify action on their cancer control programmes to achieve prevention, early detection, and affordable treatment.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, said that the health department will support the cause and help the organisation in its endeavours.

Dr Firuza D Patel, guest of honour, congratulated Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society on the completion of 26 years of care.

‘Rainbow Rhythm’ by young survivors and ‘Love You Zindagi’ by Sahayta survivors were the highlights of the celebrations. Jeevan Shakti award was presented to Rachna Duggal and Bal Jeevan Shakti award to Anjali for having faced the disease bravely and being an inspiration to others.