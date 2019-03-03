‘Survival on Land’: An ultimate guide to survival

As reports suggest, Indian Air Force pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, was carrying a pink color booklet, ‘Survival on Land’, when he fell in PoK territory, after being shot down by a F16 of Pakistan Air Force. Ever since then, the book is in limelight.

The veteran Air Force officers based in Chandigarh recall their rigorous training days during which that underwent specific courses of survival in jungles and snow. The booksellers in Chandigarh maintained, “‘Survival on Land’ is the modern shape of Ultimate SAS Survival, a book written by a veteran instructor of Special Air Service (SAS), UK, John ‘Lofty’ Wiseman. The book is always in high demand among defense personnel and they are supplied to different libraries under defense services on order.”

Wing Commander G S Grewal (Rtd), said, “The book is an asset for every air force officer. It contains so many methods and teaching on how to survive in adverse conditions, be it snow, dense jungle, desert or high altitudes.”

“The book is focused on how to survive when there are no amenities available with you. I underwent a rigorous jungle and snow survival course at a school located in Srinager Air Force Station in 1974. Later, the school was shifted to somewhere else. During these courses, we were taught how to light fire without matchbox and how to use leaves and bushes as shelter,” he added.

Another officer, Wing Commander Narinder Singh (Rtd), says, “Basically, ‘Survival on Land’ is a short notebook containing tips on how to survive if you are lost in strange locations. It is a part of our training in the view of warfare. How to make improvised camps, what animal to eat or which to avoid, how to save one from chilling cold etc. are other features of the guide.”

Ajay Arora, manager with a Sector 17-based bookstore, said, “The book is in three sizes including, Ultimate SAS Survival, SAS Survival Handbook and SAS Survival Guide. It is in high demand among defense personnel and people who love adventurous sports. We regularly receive orders from defense services throughout India for these books.”

Pankaj Puneet Singh, manager of a Sector 8-based private library and bookstore, said, “A selective class of people from defense category are the main consumers of this book.”