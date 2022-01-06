Survey says 52 per cent UT population not wearing masks

A majority of the population, about 52 percent, were found unmasked in Chandigarh in a mask adherence study carried out by the Digital India foundation. The foundation carried out a survey in several cities including Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Shimla, Pune, Jammu, Hyderabad, etc. The findings stated that 52 per cent of the population that was surveyed was not wearing masks at all, 11.70 per cent was not wearing masks properly that is wearing it partially and only 36.30 per cent were wearing masks. Properly masked, as per the report, referred to those wearing the mask covering both their nose and mouth.

Of the total percentage of people who were found fully masked in Chandigarh, there were only 24.10 per cent who were found fully masked in parks, while 35.59 per cent were found in malls and 56.10 per cent were found in hospital or a medical facility. In the females, there were 49.11 per cent who were not wearing masks while 12.72 per cent were wearing masks partially and 38.17 per cent were those who were wearing masks properly. At the same time, in the males 54.35 per cent were not wearing masks at all, then there were 10.87 per cent who were not wearing masks properly and then 34.78 per cent who were wearing masks. Of this, in the males, 42.7 per cent wore a surgical mask, 31.8 per cent wore a cotton mask and 25.5 per cent wore N95 mask.

According to the findings, most of them wore just a cloth mask and the category that wore maximum masks were those who were in the age group of 56 and above. Of the total percentage that wore the face masks, there were about 58.33 per cent of people above 56 years age who wore of face mask out of which only 17.86 per cent wore N95 mask while 23.81 per cent wore a cotton mask while 16.65 percent were those who wore a surgical mask.

Similarly, the second highest age group that wore the face masks were 46 years and above till 55 years. Of the total, only about 39.29 per cent wore a face mask out of which maximum wore a cotton mask and the least wore an N95 mask. Age group wise there were only 33.3 per cent of people between 18 to 25 years who wore a face mask and of this, 15.09 per cent wore a surgical mask while 11.95 per cent wore a cotton mask and 6.29 per cent wore an N95 mask.

“Covid not a threat”

When asked about the reasons for not wearing masks, of the total, there were 63.6 per cent who gave miscellaneous reasons while 18.2 per cent said that they still don’t feel that Covid is a threat. Then, there were 18.2 per cent people who said that they feel suffocated and irritated. This was the data collected from those who were not wearing masks. It was carried out by assessors across Chandigarh and a total of 1,000 samples collected (92 interviews). The basic observational data points included their location, type of public place, gender of participants, age, mask adherence and mask type.

The study holds importance especially when cases in UT are seeing a sudden spike. In the last few days the positivity rate has jumped to 12.07 per cent. While on December 27, there were just seven cases, in a week’s time, the cases have risen to 229. Doctors have been advising to wear the masks which can prevent the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Five booked for Covid violations

Zirakpur police booked five people for Covid-19 violations on the intervening night of January 4/5 after the state government imposed night curfew due to rise in case count.

Those booked include the owner and the staff of Green View hotel in Zirakpur. The other accused were identified as Om Nath Sharma, Daljeet Singh and Sahil Tandon. All the accused were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)