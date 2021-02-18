Asked to surrender number plate ‘PUI0007’, man move HC, court issues notice to Punjab govt

The vehicle carries a high security registration number plate and the details stand uploaded on the Parivahan Portal of the Government of India. (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to Punjab, over a petition, filed by a Ludhiana resident, seeking to quash the notice of State Transport Commissioner of Punjab, whereby owners of vehicles who have been assigned registration mark other than “PB” have been directed to apply to the concerned registration authority for assigning of a new registration mark.

The petitioner, Harjinder Singh Sidhu, through his counsels, Senior Advocate Puneet Bali, and Advocate Vibhav Jain, said that the vehicle in question and under ownership of the petitioner carries registration number “PUI0007” and such number was assigned as per applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Rules framed there under.

The vehicle carries a high security registration number plate and the details stand uploaded on the Parivahan Portal of the Government of India.

It was further contended that the public notice has been issued on the strength of a notification dated June 12, 1989, and further the action of the respondent-authorities in calling upon petitioner to surrender his registration number PUI0007 would be in violation to the mandate under Section 217-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The counsels for Sidhu have thus argued that the notice issued by the Department of Transport, are completely illegal, arbitrary and issued in a complete abuse of power and authority, and the petitioner shall be allowed to ply the vehicle with the registration mark “PUI0007” as he has been using the said mark since several years and the same was once again registered with the vehicle of the petitioner in 2015 after depositing the required fee for the same by him.

The bench of Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa at the High Court, after hearing the application, issued a notice of motion to the state of Punjab for March 4.