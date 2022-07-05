Chandigarh: Surprise check of creches throws up discrepancies, vacancies

Secretary (Social Welfare) Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23; Working Women Hostel, Sector 23; Crèche, Sector 15; Crèche, Sector 25; Crèche, Sector 37; and Crèche, Sector 45, on Monday.

During the visit, the secretary reviewed the overall functioning, infrastructure and facilities available in the crèches and found many discrepancies therein. It was noticed that the procurement process of necessary toys for children and other materials has been delayed and in this regard, directions were issued that the procurement process shall be completed within one month.

It was also found seven posts of Bal Sevika are vacant in various crèches and process of appointment of Bal Sevika is delayed.

Maintenance of the premises was not up to the mark and in this regard, the chief engineer was directed to review the premises at regular intervals and necessary maintenance may be carried out through civil, electrical, public health and horticulture wings.

Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, was also visited and directions were issued to make it operational by August 1, 2022. It was found that in crèches of Sector 37 and Sector 45, illegal occupants were residing in small hutments.

Accordingly, directions were issued to SDMs concerned for taking necessary action for early eviction. It was said sufficient staff in the form of malis and safai karamcharis to be made available for Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, as well as for 54 crèches being run by ICCW.

The department was directed that the contact list of emergency and public utilities, i.e. nearest dispensary, local police station, fire services, ambulance services shall be prominently displayed at each crèche.

During the visit, it was also found that the admission form in crèches was being distributed at a price of Rs 50. In this regard, the secretary (social welfare) directed that the admission forms be distributed to applicants free of cost and the same be made available on website. In view of the discrepancies found, the services of the child welfare officer/incharge was terminated.