Surjewala slams Haryana govt for MBBS course fee hike, CM says it’s ‘marginal’

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the annual fee for medical course in Haryana has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from previous fee of about Rs 70,000 for study and hostel.

However, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the fee has been increased “marginally”, adding that “there had been no increase in the fee for several years”.

The CM further said that compared to other states, medical fees are still very minimal in Haryana. On the question pertaining to submitting bonds worth Rs 10 lakh, the chief minister said it has been included so that after pursuing MBBS, students can work in the state and provide their services to the people of the state. He said the bonds are being submitted to increase the inclination of students towards working in the state.

Surjewala, who is general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), said the annual fee for medical course in Haryana has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from previous fee of about Rs 70,000 for study and hostel. “With this increase, the annual fee will be Rs 40 lakh for the full course of four years,” he added.

