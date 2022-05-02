Surjewala cites ‘power crisis’: Attempt to hide Cong’s internal strife, says power minister

After senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the Khattar government on the ongoing “power crisis” in the state, Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala Sunday termed it an attempt to “hide the internal strife of Congress”.

In a press conference, Surjewala said, “Unprecedented, emergent and exceptional power crisis has marred every facet of life in Haryana. Power cuts ranging from 12 to 20 hours have made life unbearable and miserable. The entire industry of Haryana is on shut-down mode. This is the direct consequence of an evil conspiracy and collusion of the Khattar government”.

Surjewala, a former power minister of the state, alleged, “The Khattar government has miserably failed to secure even 1 MW of electricity out of the 1,424 MW to be supplied by Adani Power, Mundra (Gujarat). Double whammy is that the Khattar government is supplying almost 114 lakh units of electricity per day to Adani Power, Gujarat in a reverse flow. At a first glance, it appears that not a single rupee is paid to Haryana’s exchequer in lieu of electricity export to Mundra, Gujarat. Haryana’s treasury bleeds further as the Khattar government is purchasing electricity from other private companies at Rs 5.75 per unit to meet up the shortfall of electricity.”

Hitting back, Chautala termed Surjewala’s allegations of giving free electricity to Adani as “baseless and beyond facts” while insisting that “Haryana has nothing to do with the flow of the said ‘Mundra-Mahendergarh High Voltage Direct Current Line’.” According to the power minister, the part of State’s power in Haryana will not be affected.

Chautala said, “Surajewala’s memory seems to have deteriorated significantly as the ‘Mundra-Mahendergarh High Voltage Direct Current’ 500 kV line was replaced with a dedicated transmission line under orders of ‘Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’ on Adani’s plea in 2013. It was converted into the ‘Inter State Transmission System’, after which the same order was approved by the cabinet on May 14, 2014, when Surjewala was part of the cabinet during the Congress Government.”

The minister further said that during the Congress rule itself, the ‘Mundra-Mahendergarh High Voltage Direct Current Line’ became a part of the ‘Inter State Transmission System Network’ and all control was on the basis of ‘Regional Grid Stability’ of ‘National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC)’.

“The National Load Despatch Centre is an independent body, over which Haryana has neither administrative nor operational control.”

The Power Minister also said that Haryana is making complete utilisation of the power generated from the Centre and generated at its level.

“The share of electricity in Haryana is not being sent anywhere.” Terming Surjewala ‘s allegations of power crisis in the state as baseless, Chautala said that the State Government is committed to provide electricity to its consumers as per their requirement,” he said.