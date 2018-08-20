Surjewala accuses PM Modi, Haryana CM of ‘cheating’ people of Ahirwal region

AICC in-charge communications Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File) AICC in-charge communications Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File)

Addressing a ‘Parivartan Rally’ in Gurgaon’s Pataudi area Sunday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accusing them of ‘burning’ the country and encouraging ‘fighting’, ‘fragmentation’, and ‘chaos’ among citizens.

He also accused the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of “cheating” the people of the Ahirwal region, and “looting” the farmer and poor labourers by imposing high taxes on commodities like diesel and petrol.

“Modiji aur Khattar sahib ne sarkar kya kehkar banayi, sab ka saath sab ka vikas, aur kiya kya? Prant ka vinash aur khud ka vikas. BJP ko chaar shabd mein aap bata sakte hain. Ye party hai chintan, manthan, bhojan, aur ayojan. Aur kaam kya hai? Jalwaana, ladwaana, tudwaana, aur bhatkaana (What had Modi and Khattar said when they formed the government, Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikaas, and what have they done? The destruction of the country, and their own progress. The Bharatiya Janata Party can be summarised in four words. This party focuses on thinking, churning, feeding and organising.What other work do they have? Burning, promoting fighting, promoting fragmentation, and causing confusion).” alleged Surjewala.

The senior Congress leader also accused Modi of having no time for the ministers of the state, alleging that he has failed to give an audience to three BJP MPs from Ahirwal, Bhiwani, and Sonepat, who he claimed had been seeking an appointment with him to discuss the SYL issue for the last two months.

“Modi ke man mein itna ahankar hai, aapke sansadon ko samay nahi deta, (Modi has become so arrogant that he does not give time to his lawmakers),” he said. Surjewala also criticised the BJP for cancelling multiple projects, including the Jaipur Express Corridor, and for putting much anticipated plans such as those for a Defence University, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) and AIIMS on the backburner.

He, however, expressed hope that the people would “teach a lesson” to the government in the coming elections.

Highlighting local issues in the area, including those of water scarcity, poor educational facilities, and lack of development, Surjewala added, “The Central and state government have failed on all counts, and no section of the society is happy with their performance. The people of the state will teach a lesson to the BJP for their treachery in the upcoming polls.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App