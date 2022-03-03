Surgical specialist Lt Col Vitesh Popli granted anticipatory bail

Lt Col Vitesh Popli (Surgical specialist) who is facing charges of cheating, forging documents along with another army officer, Lt Col Nitin Sharma, was granted anticipatory bail in the case. The anticipatory bail was granted by the court of Additional Session Judge, Narender. Lt Col Vitesh Popli is posted at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. He is a resident of Sector 28, Faridabad. Another accused, Lt Col Nitin Sharma was asked to join the investigation in this connection.

Sources said Lt Col Nitin Sharma, who is also a doctor) reportedly conveyed to the police that he has been facing the load of patients at a military hospital and will join the investigation after procuring leave from his seniors.

The two army officers were booked for fraudulently making a Registration Certificate (RC) of a Ford Fiesta on the name of Lt Col Sonali Boss, who is in the matrimonial dispute with her husband Lt Col Vitesh Popli. The dispute proceedings are going on in the district courts, Bathinda. The FIR against the two was registered at PS 17 on January 31. Sub Inspector (SI) Gurjiwan Singh is the probe officer of the cheating case.

Sources said prior to the anticipatory bail on February 24, Lt Col Vitesh Popli had joined the police investigation. In the bail application, Lt Col Vitesh Popli through his defense counsel had submitted that Lt Col Sonali Boss had sent the Adhar card and PAN card of her on the whatsapp of Lt Col Popli through the Whatsapp.

The probe officer submitted in the court that as per the report of the Licensing Authority, the owner can deposit the file before the RLA for the transfer of the vehicle. This way, where applicant (Lt Col Vitesh Popli) has already joined the investigation as per the status report already filed and file for transfer was submitted only by co-accused Lt Col Nitin Sharma with the Registering and Licensing Authority, coupled with the fact that the applicant is not required for any purpose of custodial interrogation.

In the order, the court stated that by virtue of which concession of interim anticipatory bail was granted to the applicant (Lt Col Vitesh Popli) is hereby made absolute.