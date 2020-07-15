Surge in UT: Admin should introspect, conduct random testing, suggest doctors

Six days ago, Chandigarh had touched the 500 cases mark. On Tuesday, it recorded 12 new cases while on Monday it had recorded 29 cases, the highest post May 24. Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh Six days ago, Chandigarh had touched the 500 cases mark. On Tuesday, it recorded 12 new cases while on Monday it had recorded 29 cases, the highest post May 24. Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh

As Covid-19 cases saw a rise in UT, doctors suggested that the Chandigarh administration should introspect on certain issues that need immediate attention.

Six days ago, Chandigarh had touched the 500 cases mark. On Tuesday, it recorded 12 new cases while on Monday it had recorded 29 cases, the highest post May 24.

Dr Uttam Thakur, president of the Association of Resident Doctors, said, “Testing less people is no solution. When we have the requisite capacity to test everyday, we should do it. Now because cases are being reported from different parts of the city, it is important to carry out random testing of 100 people every day from 10 areas where cases are being reported,” Dr Thakur said.

He added, “We cant shut our eyes to reality. Authorities should understand that Covid is not being reported because of testing. They feel that if they will test more, there will be more cases and thus high numbers. I think we should think in the interest of the public and not just the numbers. And if Administration says that they are testing only as per ICMR guidelines does it mean that states who are conducting random tests are not wise? Things have to be done in the interest of the public.”

The ARD president said that a target of 10 areas should be set every day from where Covid cases are reported.

“Now when there are suggestions by experts that it is in the air, it is high time that we begin random testing,” he said.

Till Tuesday, in the last three and a half months, Chandigarh has collected 10,755 samples.

Another doctor, a professor from PGI, on the condition of anonymity, said, “There have to be checks in public places too. Sukhna Lake sees large footfall. People in Chandigarh have ample space in their neighbourhood to walk. The area in Sukhna is completely choked with people.”

Coronavirus Explained Explained: How immunity is developed

A common molecular feature in antibodies that fight coronavirus

Remarkable turnaround in Delhi, new cases now below 1,000 Click here for more

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said, “We are testing as per ICMR guidelines. We have started screening the whole city again, so why is random testing needed?”

A PGI professor said that other than making face shield and mask mandatory for walkers at Sukhna, slots should be divided.

“Not more than a particular number should be allowed at a time. I have seen those who jog lower their masks, which is not just risky for them, but for all others, specially when they pant,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd