Surat effect: Haryana orders massive inspection to ensure fire-safety norms

In order to ensure fire safety in Haryana, all schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, auditoriums, coaching centers, cinema halls, hostels and multi-storey buildings will be inspected within one month. Apart from this, master fire control room will also be set up in the office of Directorate Fire Service, Haryana in Panchkula.

The decisions were taken a meeting on fire safety measures chaired by Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain.

“Inspection would be carried out in three phases. Municipal corporations will be inspected in the first phase, Municipal committees in the second phase and municipalities in the third phase. Inspection, committees will be formed in all districts and will comprise joint commissioner, city magistrate and assistant divisional fire officers or fire station officers,” Jain said.

She added that directions have been issued to the officers of the department, to prepare a list of all schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, auditoriums, coaching centers, theatres, and multi-storey buildings, within 10 days. “All coaching centers will be inspected”.

From the master fire control room, assistance will be provided as soon as possible from inside and outside the district, in case of fire incident in any part of the state. A fire safety application will also be created.

“A documentary will also be prepared for generating awareness among people about safety measures in such situation. Apart from this, information about fire safety measures in educational institutions would be imparted to the students,” Jain added.

In Haryana, 86 fire stations equipped with 434 vehicles are functional. There are 1,408 firemen currently working and the demand of filling vacant posts of 1,048 fire operators is pending with the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. For the fire safety of multi-storey buildings, two hydraulic platforms are available in the state. Besides this, the process of purchasing two hydraulic platforms of 32 meter height, two turntable ladders of 55 meters height, two hydraulic platforms of 70 meters height and a hydraulic platform of 101 meters height is under process.