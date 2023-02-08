Surajkund Handicraft Mela: Haryana CM Khattar launches International Year of Millets brochure

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday launched the brochure of the International Year of Millets 2023 of the Ministry of Development of North East Region at the 36th Surajkund International Handicrafts Mela being held in Faridabad.

The United Nations, at the request of India, has declared the year 2023 as the international year of the millets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called for promoting the use of millet.

“Haryana too is making tireless efforts to promote millets. Many delicious and healthy millet dishes have been prepared at the Surajkund Mela,” Khattar said.

Khattar also had lunch with his Cabinet colleagues and all the MLAs at Rajhans Hotel in Faridabad. “Foreign artists displayed a cultural extravaganza on the occasion. The artists created an atmosphere resonating with the cultural diversity of the world. A glimpse of the G-20 theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ was seen on the stage,” said a government spokesperson.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. Amit Agrawal, former Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The 36th Surajkund International Crafts Mela was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on February 3. It will end on February 19