SC refuses to interfere with stay on cancellation of permits of firm ‘linked to SAD leaders’

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which stayed the Punjab government’s order cancelling the permits of Orbit Aviation Private Ltd, believed to be linked to senior functionaries of the Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the state.

“Don’t bring your political disputes to court,” a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian said, dismissing the state government’s appeal challenging the high court order.

Punjab Additional Advocate General D S Patwalia on Friday contended that the state had the right to cancel the bus permits over road tax dues. But the Supreme Court noted that the dues had been deposited and asked “now that they have paid, why do you want to cancel?”

On December 6, the high court had allowed two private transporters in Punjab to ply their buses after they challenged a state government order cancelling their permits. The court, issuing directions to Punjab, said, “The respondents are directed to release the buses forthwith and to permit the petitioners to ply them subject to the conditions of the permit even while granting liberty to proceed as per law about any other infractions which may have been made by the petitioners.”

The petitioners – New Deep Bus Service and Orbit Aviation Private Ltd – had moved the high court challenging the state’s action as politically motivated.

The high court held that “….the petitioners deserve opportunity of hearing or at least show cause notice before penal action of cancellation of their permits was taken invoking Section 103(2)(b) of the MV Act.”

It added, “though, there are host of allegations levelled by the petitioners in the writ petition including hostile discrimination against them, political vendetta, malice in law etc, however, having found the action of the state to be arbitrary and illegal on this primary issue, we need not go into the said issues.”