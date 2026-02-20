After SC rap to state governments, Punjab is working to roll out Rs 1000 per month to women

While the Punjab Government is working on the policy, sources said the Rs 1,000 monthly aid for women is likely to be announced in the Budget.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
Feb 20, 2026
AAP Punjab women cash scheme, Arvind Kejriwal poll promise Punjab, Punjab Budget 2026-27 women benefit,The Punjab Government is also considering making the scheme optional, allowing women to choose whether to opt in or out, said a source. (File photo)
A day after the Supreme Court made oral comments slamming the trend of various state governments announcing ‘freebies’ just ahead of elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in Punjab is working overtime on rolling out its pre-poll promise of paying Rs 1,000 per month to women in its last Budget.

The AAP government will complete its term in March 2027, and the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year will be its last.

“After the announcement, it may take some time to pay the money to the beneficiaries. We will need the women’s data and account numbers. It is being discussed that the scheme should not be rolled out to all the women. It was advised that the income tax payees should be kept off the list of beneficiaries. However, the government wants to cover a major chunk of women,” said a source privy to discussions.

Proposed opt-out and eligibility contours

The source added that the Punjab Government is also considering making the scheme optional, allowing women to choose whether to opt in or out.

Sources also told The Indian Express that the government is weighing limiting the scheme to needy women from lower-income groups, given concerns that it could further strain the state exchequer.

“If we have an option of opting out, many women may choose not to take it. There are societal pressures. If the scheme is projected in villages as being meant only for needy women, families from upper sections of society may discourage women from opting for it,” a government functionary said.

The functionary said the final decision will be taken by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. “Finance Minister Harpal Cheema will meet Kejriwal soon to discuss the issue. If he approves, the government will proceed accordingly,” the functionary added.

“If the scheme is made optional, we may need to allocate around Rs 6,000 crore. If it is rolled out for all women, the requirement could go up to Rs 10,000 crore. The fiscal burden is being calculated,” another source said.

When the free power scheme was rolled out, engineers in the power department demanded an option to opt out of the subsidy. However, the government did not make that optional. “We do not know whether a provision to opt out would work or not. How many people opted out of the LPG subsidy at the national level? Hence, this is a matter of debate,” he added.

Drawing lessons

The government is also considering transferring the amount monthly instead of as a lump sum.

“If we pay Rs 10,000 crore at once, we lose out on a large amount of interest. Also, if beneficiaries receive the full amount upfront and some pass away in the coming months, the government would not be able to recover the money. That would be a major issue. However, if we are not able to pay from the month of April, as it will take some time to prepare the lists, we may pay some lump sum amount also,” a source said, adding that monthly payments would be more practical.

“We are concerned mainly with women from lower-income sections. They are the ones who turn out to vote. Others often do not,” a functionary said.

The government has drawn lessons from the free bus travel scheme for women, which costs the exchequer around Rs 750 crore annually. Under that scheme, all women can travel free on state-run buses by showing their Aadhaar card. “However, the final decision rests with Kejriwal.”

Kejriwal’s poll promise

The promise of Rs 1,000 per month to women was one of the key pre-poll assurances made by the AAP ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

The announcement was made by Kejriwal during the campaign, positioning it as a measure to empower women and strengthen household finances. Kejriwal had said that every woman aged 18 and above in Punjab would receive Rs 1,000 per month if the AAP formed the government in the state.

The party described it as a step toward financial independence for women, arguing that direct cash support would help them manage household expenses, contribute to children’s education, and meet basic needs. AAP leaders had claimed that the scheme would benefit a majority of households in the state, as most families have at least one eligible woman.

The neighbouring Haryana Government has already rolled out the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana (DDLLY), which provides a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to eligible women. The scheme, aimed at women aged 23 and above from low-income families, splits the benefit: Rs 1,100 is credited to the bank account, while Rs 1,000 is deposited into a savings/FD account.

Himachal Pradesh has also rolled out its Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, under which Rs 1,500 per month is given to women who are not income tax payers.

