Supreme Court order on farm laws resounding defeat of Centre: Akali Dal

The Akali Dal on Tuesday said the Supreme Court order on the farmers issue was a “resounding moral defeat of the BJP government at the Centre”.

“The party, however, expressed grave concern and anxiety over reports that the government was deliberately trying to infiltrate the peaceful and democratic struggle of the farmers by pushing in some mercenaries into their ranks to act as agents provocateurs in order to incite violence and defame the most honourable and civilized struggle,” SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s principal advisor Harcharan Bains said after virtual meeting of party’s core committee meeting presided by Sukhbir.

“The Shiromani Akali Dal considers peace and communal harmony in Punjab and the rest of the country as the most sacred ideals for which the party has always has made supreme sacrifices. We will continue to preserve this heritage handed down to us by the great Guru sahiban. We will continue to fight to defeat any attempts by anyone to set fire to peace here,” said a resolution passed at a specially convened meeting of the Core Committee of the party this evening.

“The apex court order fully vindicates the stand and steps taken by the Shiromani Akai Dal prior to the passage of the anti-farmer Bills. We had then also advocated that the passage of the Bills be put off, a Select House Committee be formed and farmers’ prior consent be taken before bringing to the House the Bills to legislate on the Ordinance.

The SAD had not only voted against the anti-farmers Bills but its sole member in the Union Cabinet Harsimrat Kaur Badal had promptly resigned in protest against the government’s decision to pass these. The party then quit the longest standing political arrangement in the country, the SAD-BJP alliance, and walked out of the NDA. Akali patriarch and statesman Parkash Singh Badal then returned his Padam Vibhushan honour also in protest against the government’s irrational and obstinate decision to impose the Acts on the farmers against their own wishes,” the resolution read further.

The Core Committee further decided that the SAD will continue to support and participate in any peaceful, civilised and democratic line of protest which the farmers’ organisations decide to pursue to get the anti-farmer Acts revoked. There is no change in the unswerving support to all peaceful and democratic means of protest to force the government to revoke the Acts against which the party had quit the government and taken all other steps to strengthen the farmers’ cause,” said Bains.

“The party also decided to caution the people of Punjab against conspiracies by the ruling party at the Center as well as in the state to sabotage the hard earned atmosphere of peace and communal harmony in Punjab and the rest of the country,” added Bains.

The Core Committee resolution also read that “the farmers alone have the right to decide on the future course of peaceful and civilsed protest, but the SAD, as the oldest and the largest political party of the farmers will continue to work actively to swell the ranks of the agitating farmers in Delhi, Punjab and Harayna.”

On the committee formed by the SC, the resolution said: “The Shiromani Akali Dal described as most unfortunate and unacceptable the composition of the committee by the SC, saying that the composition and character of the committee had fully exposed the anti-farmer nexus between the Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and the anti-farmer government at the center. The profile and background of the members with which the Committee has been packed clearly showed that it has been done at the instance of Captain Singh. How else would you find on the committee names such as that of the known supporter of the anti-farmer Acts, Balbir Singh Mann, a former Congress MP whose son was nominated to the PPSC by Amarinder.”

Bains added that “the SAD Core Committee came down heavily against the insane and irresponsible utterances of the Centre through its counsel in the Supreme Court in which the government had alleged the hand of Khalistani and other anti-peace and anti-national elements in the farmers protest. The government’s claim is belied by responsible statements by one of the BJP’s most senior leaders and minister, Rajnath Singh, who had categorically stated last week that it was wrong to paint the peacefully agitating farmers as Khalistanis or ideological extremists”.