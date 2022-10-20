Supreme Court issues notice to UT over plea of defence personnel ward

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration on the plea of a defence personnel ward from Chandigarh, challenging the last-minute change in criteria for MBBS admissions to GMCH-32, Chandigarh.

The notice has been issued by a division Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, for October 21.

The petitioner, Ananya Goswami, through her counsel Vivek Aggarwal and Shiva Prashar, has contended that since 1992, the Chandigarh Administration has been following Union Government directives and granting the waiver of domiciliary conditions to category of wards of defence personnel, thus not mandating them to pass class XII from Chandigarh schools and has been treating them as UT pool candidates against 85 per cent admission quota. The Chandigarh Administration has itself framed a scheme on September 14, 2007, following Union Government directives whereby special consideration was shown to defence personnel wards.

The counsel submitted that in August 2018, the High Court had directed the Chandigarh Administration to adhere to the condition of mandating passing of three years’ studies of – classes X, XI and XII — from Chandigarh schools.

The Chandigarh Administration introduced the said condition in a staggered manner spread over three years for the general category candidates. On the other hand, acting in a grossly discriminatory manner, much after the issuance of NEET notification on April 6, 2022, the Chandigarh Administration introduced new policy midstream on July 15, 2022, restricting the defence personnel benefits only to those who had permanent residences in Chandigarh at the time of entry into service.

It was argued by the counsel for the petitioner that such a harsh condition made the concession to wards of defence wards as purposeless and nugatory, because a defence personnel belonged to whole of the country and he ought to be given option of choosing at least one state quota as per his choice. In this case, the petitioner has been preparing herself for MBBS admission at Chandigarh for the last three years. She applied for NEET 2022, whose cut-off date, was May 7, 2022.

However, the rules of game have been changed mid-stream in July 2022, when the last cut-off date for NEET is already over. At this stage, the petitioner would face grim prospects of exploring the domicile of other states in the country, for which there are grim chances of her being eligible, argued the petitioner counsel.