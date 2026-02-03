Supreme Court grants bail to Bikram Singh Majithia in assets case; AAP says ‘not an acquittal’

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday welcomed a Supreme Court order granting bail to senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case even as the Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said that bail does not amount acquittal.

A top court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on Monday granted bail to Majithia, while hearing his plea challenging a December 4, 2025 Punjab and Haryana High Court order, which denied him bail in the case.

Minister Cheema, however, said that getting bail does not mean that one has gotten scot-free.

“There are several conditions in bail. Now he (Majithia) will have to face the trial. We will see the order, and if possible, file a review petition,” he said.