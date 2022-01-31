Supreme Court gives protection from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Majithia

The Supreme Court on Monday gave Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia protection from arrest till February 23 in a drug case. Meanwhile, the Bench also directed Majithia to surrender before a trial court after February 23. A detailed order is yet to be released by the apex court.

The anticipatory bail plea of Majithia came up for hearing before the Division Bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

Majithia’s counsel, Arshdeep Singh Cheema, said the SAD leader has been asked to surrender before the trial court after February 23, and apply for regular bail.

The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on December 20 last year, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24. Thereafter, an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court.