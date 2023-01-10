Supreme Court bans conversion of independent residential houses into apartments in Chandigarh

In a landmark judgment to save the ethos of Chandigarh, the Supreme Court Tuesday banned and stopped the conversion of independent houses into apartments in the City Beautiful.

The case was heard by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and M M Sundresh that passed the judgment in the matter. The detailed judgment is awaited.

The judgment applies to Sectors 1 to 30 in Phase-I, which were declared as a heritage zone. Apartments in Phase-I were also declared illegal.

“In 2001, the apartment rules were extended to Chandigarh. However, worrying that it would affect the ethos of the City Beautiful, a delegation of city residents in 2006, including the city’s first chief architect, MN Sharma, had met then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi who had further intervened in the matter. It was then due to her intervention that the apartment rules were repealed post 2008,” Manmohan Lal Sarin (Mac) Sarin, General Secretary of the Sarin Memorial Legal aid foundation, also a senior advocate whose foundation was supporting the resident welfare association who had moved the apex court in the matter, said while speaking to The Indian Express.

He added, “However, an indirect method started. People bought the independent houses, demolished them and constructed them floor wise and then sold them share wise — the reason why the case had to be filed in the court.”

The ground floor and the basement used to be counted as a fifty per cent share, the first floor as thirty per cent share and second floor as twenty per cent share. The residents of the city had objected to it with the administration but they had expressed helplessness.

The resident welfare association of sector 10 had then in 2016 filed a petition with the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the matter. “They were represented by senior advocate P S Patwalia. The RWA was supported by the Sarin Memorial Legal foundation and we had specified that not just damaging the character of the city but also was it further choking the city roads as many families were staying in one independent house,” Sarin added.

The High Court, however, gave limited relief following which the RWA had to take up the matter with the apex court.

“The estate office was also asked to conduct a survey that had found that thousands of families were living in this manner and many houses had been converted. But now, with this landmark judgment, further deterioration of the character of the city is saved,” he added.