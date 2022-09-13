Supreme Court collegium clears 9 more names for Punjab and Haryana HC judges

The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on Monday approved the proposal for elevation of nine judicial officers as Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The judicial officers whose names have been approved by the Supreme Court Collegium are Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjot Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeevan, Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry, and Vikram Aggarwal.

As per the procedure for elevation as a Judge, once cleared by the Supreme Court collegium, the names will now be sent to the Union Law Ministry, which then sends the name to be approved by the President.

The High Court is currently functioning with just 56 Judges — against a sanctioned strength of 85 — with more than half a dozen of its Judges set to retire next year. After official notification regarding the appointment of the current names, the total number of judges in the High Court will rise to 65.

From October 2021 till August this year, 16 Advocates have been elevated as Judges at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Earlier, on July 25, the names of 11 Advocates had been cleared by the SC collegium that had been sent to it in March this year.

The names of Advocates Vikas Suri, Senior Advocates Vinod Sharma Bhardwaj, Pankaj Jain, and Jasjit Singh Bedi were cleared by the SC collegium in its meeting held on September 1, 2021, and that of Sandeep Moudgil on September 29.