SC grants protection from arrest to SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia, to hear bail plea on Monday

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s plea for anticipatory bail on Monday.

The apex court has asked the Punjab Police not to arrest the SAD leader till January 31 (Monday), in connection with an alleged drugs case.

Just a day before the process of filing nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab elections was to commence, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. Majithia had contended that the present FIR was registered against him keeping an eye on the upcoming elections.

Majithia is to file his nomination papers from Majitha Assembly constituency in Amritsar district.

The SAD leader is facing an FIR under the provisions of the NDPS Act, which was registered at Mohali on December 20, last year.

On Tuesday, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal backed his brother-in-law, stating that he will quit politics if the Charanjit Singh Channi government brings any proof against Majithia. Calling the case “false and highly politicised”, Badal warned that everyone responsible for implicating “an innocent” person in a “false” case will have to face consequences.