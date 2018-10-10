Support our cause: Delegation of Tibetan MPs urge Indian elected representatives

The delegation during a press conference Tuesday. Express The delegation during a press conference Tuesday. Express

Seeking support for the Tibetan cause and revival of talks between the envoys of the Dalai Lama and government of China, a delegation comprising members of parliament of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-exile (TPiE), which is currently on a country-wide tour for meeting the elected Indian representatives including members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, reached Chandigarh.

The delegation, led by Dawa Tsering and comprising Khenpo Jampal, Samten Chodon and Tashi Dhondup, is touring the states of Punjab, Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation met Haryana BJP leaders including Rattan Lal Kataria (MP, Ambala), Gian Chand Gupta (MLA, Panchkula), Latika Sharma (MLA, Kalka), Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon and Chandigarh Congress chief Pradeep Chhabra, besides various other politicians.

“In solidarity with 152 self-immolations inside Tibet, we are marking 2018 as the year of Tibet lobby campaign by 16th the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile. The members of the 16th TPiE are touring across India, calling respective Hon’ble Governors of States, Chief Ministers, Speakers, Deputy Speakers and various elected representatives appealing them to support the just cause of Tibetans,” Dawa Tsering told The Indian Express.

The Tibetan delegation is urging the elected representatives of Indian states that “the issue of Tibet be taken up whenever meetings are held between the governments of India and China”.

“We are appealing to the Indian elected representatives that they should help us exploring ways to led support for reviving talks between envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the government of China for resolving the critical situation inside Tibet on the basis of Middle Way approach,” Dawa Tsering added.

“We have also requested the Indian Parliament and state legislatures and various political parties to strive to adopt resolutions on the issue of Tibet in their respective meetings and sessions, and also initiate and take part in campaign actions related to Tibet,” said Khenpo Jampal, another member of the delegation, while addressing the mediapersons, here on Tuesday.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App