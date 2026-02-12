Support on X, threat in offices: AAP’s ‘double stand’ exposed as Bharat Bandh triggers mixed response in Punjab

The nationwide general strike called by a joint forum of 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Punjab on Thursday evoked a mixed response across the state, triggering protests at several locations but failing to disrupt daily life significantly.

While dharnas were organised at various places with the support of trade unions, farmer groups, and labour organisations, markets, offices, factories, schools, and banks largely functioned normally.

The Bharat Bandh was called by the trade unions to show their “resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government”.

Punjab Roadways and PRTC services witnessed partial disruption after transport unions extended support to the bandh, mainly over their own unresolved demands. A reduced number of government buses were seen on roads, while private buses operated normally.

Politically, the strike received support from both the opposition Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP Punjab, in a statement on Thursday morning, said, “In the issue of the alleged secret agreement between the Trump and Modi governments, the Aam Aadmi Party has extended its support to the nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) called by trade unions and farmers’ organisations. Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party will stage protests against the agreement in every district of Punjab.”

A deal that would ruin traders and agriculture: AAP

On Wednesday evening, the party posted on X, stating that the secret trade deal with the United States, entered into by the BJP, “is being described as a deal that would ruin traders and agriculture, and the Aam Aadmi Party strongly opposes it”.

The Aam Aadmi Party stands firmly with traders and farmers in every struggle to protect the country and safeguard agriculture.”

However, the AAP government’s public support for the bandh stood in stark contrast to its administrative response. On Wednesday evening, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) issued a letter warning its employees of severe disciplinary action if found participating in the February 12 strike.

Reacting strongly, Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, state president of Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) Employees Federation, said, “This is height of hypocrisy, on one hand they are extending support to Bharat Bandh call of central trade unions and farmer unions, and on the other hand they are warning us not to observe strike as we are also supporting the same February 12 general strike/ Bharat Bandh call by Central trade unions and farmer unions, however despite this letter, many employees of the Federation are on the one-day strike. They have been issuing such caution letters in the past as well.”

‘No work, no pay’ rule at PSPCL offices

The caution letter directed that no PSPCL office should be closed and all cash counters must remain open. It stated that any employee availing even two hours of leave would be marked absent for the entire day, while no leave other than medical leave would be sanctioned. The letter warned that the ‘no work, no pay’ rule would be enforced, promotions would be stalled, and employees retiring in 2026–27 could lose pension benefits. Citing Supreme Court rulings, it added that employees could even be dismissed from service.

Terming any strike or dharna as an unfair labour practice, the letter said PSPCL was duty-bound to provide round-the-clock power supply. Under Section 25 of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, employees could face six months’ imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 1,000, or both. Contractual and outsourced staff were warned of termination, while promoted employees faced the risk of demotion. The control room handling consumer complaints was ordered to function round the clock.

Despite the warning, Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind claimed, “more than 50 percent of the staff is still on strike, and the percentage is likely to be more once we compile the information by late evening.”

Such letters are routinely issued: Striking workers

Striking employees said such letters are routinely issued ahead of protests and later adjusted through leave after negotiations.

Gurpreet Singh Mehdoodan, union leader from Ludhiana, said, “This letter has not surprised us, but what has surprised us is the double standards of AAP as they themselves are supporting the strike call and then preventing their employees from joining.”

Punjab Roadways employees staged a protest in Sangrur demanding the release of colleagues arrested during a previous strike in November, where they were booked on attempt-to-murder charges after a police officer was allegedly injured. Another dharna was held at Ludhiana bus stand.

Saudagar Singh Ghudani of BKU Ugrahan said, “A few buses are off the road while we are not forcing transport employees to halt the services…many employees have joined the dharna voluntarily.”

Unions said the bandh was not limited to opposition to the US-India trade framework but also against the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, Seed Bill, replacement of MGNREGA with VB-G-RAM-G, and other labour-related issues.

Gandiwind said, “Why will PSEB Employees Federation not be part of the strike as the electricity amendment bill will directly affect us.. In fact, the Punjab government itself is dubious over this act as they are supporting it silently…we don’t know what objections they have sent to the Union Government against this draft electricity amendment bill till now..hence a caution letter for us is not a surprise.”

Mid-day meal workers also observed a strike, forcing government schools to make alternative arrangements. Protests were held outside the deputy commissioner’s offices across districts.

Nearly 32 farmer unions under the SKM banner and five labour unions participated in dharnas across Punjab. Raminder Singh Patiala, SKM national coordination committee member, said, “Dharnas have been observed at more than 100 places in Punjab: in Patiala and Ludhiana, it is at seven locations. Exact compilation of dharna spots will be done by late evening.”