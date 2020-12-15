Support grows, farmers stage protest across Haryana

Haryana BKU President Gurnam Singh Chaduni at Singhu border. (Photo source: BKU)

Amid growing support to the agitation against three agri laws, the farmers staged protests across Haryana on Tuesday. As part of the nationwide call, the protests were mainly planned at district headquarters but farmers staged such protests at small towns too.

In Jind, the farmers in their around 1,000 vehicles, mainly tractor-trolleys, staged a march before moving to local mini secretariat. The farmers removed police barricades installed to halt their movement little away from the mini secretariat complex.

They raised slogans against the government and the three farm laws. They handed over a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Aditya Dahiya. Later, the farmers moved to the residence of BJP MLA from Jind, Krishan Midha, to stage a demonstration there.

In Fatehabad, the farmers handed over memorandum to additional deputy commissioner after staging a protest at the mini secretariat complex there.

In Yamunanagar, two Congress MLAs, Renu Bala and BL Saini, and members of bar association too extended support to the farmers. In Kaithal, 11 farmers sat on hunger strike. There were reports of protests from other parts of the state including in Sirsa, Panchkula and Rohtak too.

