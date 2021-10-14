Supplied 9,352 MW power despite coal shortage on Oct 12: PSPCL

THE PUNJAB State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has said that despite a coal shortage, it supplied 9352 MW in the state on Tuesday (October 12).

In a statement issued here, Chairman cum Managing Director PSPCL, A Venu Prasad, said that PSPCL shall purchase around 1800 MW of power from power exchange at a rate of Rs 10.55 per unit Wednesday.

Prasad said critical coal stock position is still prevailing in all thermal power plants in Punjab, and currently, all private and state-owned coal-based plants in the state have around two days of coal stock. He said 13 coal rakes were received against a total requirement of 22 rakes on Tuesday. Although the coal rake supply is lesser, yet consistency of supply is being maintained, he added.

The CMD further said sufficient number of rakes are in the pipeline and as such the coal position shall improve in the coming few days.

The power cut duration was lesser Tuesday due to improved power availability yesterday as an additional unit of GGSSTP, Ropar, Anandpur Sahib Hydel Project started 84 MW power generation after repair of channel in record time and one unit of GVK were made operational, he added.

Prasad said the record repair of channel of Anandpur Sahib Hydel Project has given a big relief to PSPCL in this power deficit scenario where power has to be purchased at higher rates whereas the per unit cost from its own project is only 25 paise.

He appreciated the efforts of hydel organization engineers for their hard work, effective planning and continuous monitoring on war footing for the repair of channel of Anandpur Sahib Hydel Project.