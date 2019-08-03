Supervisory officers to pay if employee found missing: Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner

Finding lower officials working as cleaners, cooks and drivers in the houses of officers, former officers and councillors at the cost of the government, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav on Friday issued an order that salary of that particular employee for which government is paying, will be charged from the pockets of all three levels of supervisory officers. Also, employees won’t be allowed to leave their seats without entry in the ‘movement register’, else they would be treated absent from duty.

For these employees who are not performing their “actual duties”, supervisory officers are to be held personally responsible. Fifty per cent of the salary of that erring employee will be charged from first supervisory officer, 30 per cent from second supervisory officer and 20 per cent from the chief supervisory authority.

“It has been taken very seriously that the employees are taking salaries from the Municipal Corporation and not performing duty as assigned by the Municipal Corporation. In case the employee, whether regular, contractual, daily wager or outsourced, is not performing his or her duty at the assigned place of duty, the employee will be held personally responsible for that and appropriate disciplinary action shall be taken against the employee as per the applicable rules,” the order stated.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Commissioner Yadav said that this has been done because employees were not working at their actual assigned place. “That is why I have held the supervisors’ personal accountability for this so that they ensure that the employees are actually working where they have been assigned,” he said.

Newsline had in a series of stories highlighted how 150 staffers of road wing and 625 sanitation workers were working as cleaners, drivers and cooks at the residences of government officers, former joint commissioners, councillors and former commissioners as well.

The commissioner in his order stated that supervisory officer would be personally responsible and “if the employee is found not performing his duty at the designated place will also be considered as failure in supervision on the part of supervisory authority and it will be assumed that the said employee has not performed the duty at the assigned place for that month. In such a case, the salary of a particular employee for the previous month will be charged from the supervisory officers/officials in the ratio of 50 per cent from the first supervisory officer, 30 per cent from the second supervisory officer and 20 per cent from the chief supervisory officer.”

Mayor Rajesh Kalia said that this was really important as employees were working as cleaners, cooks and drivers at the personal residences of several officials and drawing salaries from the civic body.

It was directed that the supervisory officers would daily check and countersign the attendance register. “It will be their duty to check the attendance of employees and also to ensure that the attendance is not made on false pseudonymous or by other means,” the order said.

The commissioner in his orders has also mentioned that no salaries will be prepared from October 1, 2019, without certification of attendance by the bio-metric attendance

Interestingly, as most of the employees were usually found missing from their seats, it has been specified that no employee will leave the designated office premises without making an entry in the “movement register” and will also enter the time of coming back in the movement register.

“Any employee who is not found at his seat without entry in the movement register will be considered as absent from the duty for that half of the day and half casual leave shall be counted for this,” the order said.