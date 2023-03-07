Sunny Sidhu wins 9th SJOBA title

Seasoned Chandigarh rallyist 48-year-old Sunny Sidhu won his ninth title in the 4 Wd Extreme category in the 36th edition of the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) Rally, an FMSCI recognised rally on Sunday night. Sidhu, who was joined by seasoned navigator Ashwin Naik of Bengaluru, had first won the SJOBA Rally in 1994 and Sunday’s win marked his ninth title in the rally.

“I am glad that I won the SJOBA Rally title for the ninth time in my rallying career. I first won the SJOBA rally in 1994 as a 20-year-old. To win the title ninth time is special for me and my team. The weather was a bit hot and it was a challenge to drive in such conditions in the rally,” Sidhu told The Indian Express.

The 4Wd Extreme category had seen a total of 22 rallyists competing and Sidhu won the title with a lead of more than five minutes. The three-day rally saw the riders driving through Ropar, Garshhankar, Mansowal and Hoshiarpur before the rally culminated at St John;s High School in Chandigarh on Sunday. The rallyists also competed in special night stages. A total of 22 teams competed in the 4Wd Extreme category. “The main challenge on this route is that it’s a fast and rough track and we have to save the car apart from finishing each stage with a good timing. During the last stage, we were in the lead and faced some problems with our car. We were hoping to end the rally on a high and we finished the rally as the leaders,” said Sidhu.

Manali-based Suresh Rana and his navigator Murthy PVS finished second in the same category while the duo of Hemraj and Virender Kashyap secured the third spot. In the two-wheeler Moto Extreme category, Shivam Thakur claimed the title while Yuva Kumar finished second. Happy Verma grabbed the third spot among 53 riders. In the Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) category, the duo of Mayank Chopra and Sonal Roy emerged as the winners while Rabinder Deshmukh and Nitin Yadav grabbed the second spot. The team of Nikunj Toshniwal and Dinky Varghese finished third among 15 teams.