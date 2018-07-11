Sunil Kumar Jakhar comes to aid of Harmanpreet Kaur, to request Amarinder not to demote her

After the government’s reported move to demote her, Sunil Kumar Jakhar said he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and request him to reconsider her case compassionately and retain her as Honorary DSP. After the government’s reported move to demote her, Sunil Kumar Jakhar said he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and request him to reconsider her case compassionately and retain her as Honorary DSP.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar has come to the aid of Women’s T-20 Captain and Arjuna awardee cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, who is facing demotion from the post of DSP in Punjab Police to the rank of a Constable, after her graduation degree was found to be fake.

After the government’s reported move to demote her, Jakhar said he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and request him to reconsider her case compassionately and retain her as Honorary DSP.

Talking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, Jakhar, who is also a MP from Gurdaspur, said, “I will urge the CM that Harmanpreet was not appointed as a DSP because of her educational qualification. She was appointed because she brought laurels to the state in the world of sports. Then why should her qualification come in her way now? She has her achievement behind her. We all know how much hard work these sportspersons put in.”

He said, “This is the time when we need to convey a message to the youth. When Punjab is reeling under the drug menace, we have an ambassador in her against the menace. She is an icon for the youth, who will draw inspiration from her to stay away from drugs and achieve in the field of sports. Taking away her rank would not only disappoint her but also the youths, who see her as an inspiration.”

Harmanpreet’s graduation degree from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, could not be verified by the state government. The government then decided to demote her as a Constable, a rank matching with her Senior Secondary certificate.

The government had, however, taken a lenient view of her fake degree as she had pleaded that she was handed over the degree by her coach. She had also stated that she was missing a few exams while she was keeping busy with cricket. Her coach had then advised her to get admission in Meerut University stating it was flexible in taking exams for sportspersons.

Making a case for her, Jakhar said, “If the degree of Union Human Resource Development Minister Smriti Irani could not be verified and people doubt about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications also, then why cannot this cricketer be spared too? I will request the CM to reconsider government decision. She should be retained as a honorary DSP till the time she clears her examination.”

Harmanpreet was appointed as DSP in February this year after the CM personally took up her case with the Railways Minister requesting him to ask the Indian Railways to relieve her from service. She was working with the Railways as an Office Superintendent on a five-year contract. Amarinder had ordered her appointment as DSP in July last year when she had hit headlines for her performance in Women World Cup. Her appointment was caught up in wrangling as the Indian Railways had refused to relieve her in the midst of her contract. It took Amarinder seven months to take up her case and finally get her in Punjab.

