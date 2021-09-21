Sunil Jakhar takes on Ambika Soni: Those creating Hindu vs Sikh issue should apologise

After a move to appoint him as Chief Minister was scuttled by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni, who suggested that the party should go for a Sikh face, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar Monday said those leaders who insulted Punjab by making a Hindu vs Sikh issue should apologise to the people of the state.

Without naming Soni, Jakhar said, “The making up of this Hindu vs Sikh issue is an insult to Punjab, which is so secular in character. We have faced so much in the state. It has come back to normal with so much effort.” Soni had on Monday made a statement that Punjab should get a Sikh CM. Her statement came when Sunil Jakhar was set to be named the next CM of Punjab.

He added, “AICC chief Sonia Gandhi gave India Dr Manmohan Singh, why did they not say the Sikhs were just 2 per cent?”

Jakhar went on to the extent of demanding an apology from “such” leaders. “You may have a personal enmity, you take it out on me. But please do not put a blot on Punjab’s name. I must say such people are pseudo-Punjabi. Your real face has come out. Some people show their true self like that.”

On getting maximum votes in his favour in Sunday’s telephonic option taken from MLAs, Jakhar said, “When I was the CLP leader, I had no vote. When I was made the PPCC chief, I did not have any vote. Why did they not speak then?”

He said Congress was sticking to its ideology. “But then there are some elements who play dirty.”

He said the basic intent should be clear. “When we are a secular party then why are we making this issue out? If it was RSS, it was fine that they had this agenda.”

Earlier in the day, Jakhar tweeted a clip from The Indian Express newspaper where Giani Harpreet Singh, acting Jathedar (high priest) of the Akal Takht, had said: “Behtar insaan hona chahiye (should be a good person), achchai pehle number pe (human goodness is the primary consideration). Sikh hona ya Hindu hona secondary hai (whether Hindu or Sikh is secondary).”

“Sagacious words of Jathedar of Shri Akal Takht Sahib couldn’t have come at a better time when petty minded small people occupying high positions are trying to divide Punjab on basis of race/caste/identities-forgetting eternal message of Guru ‘Manas ki jaat sabhe eko pehchanvo (consider all mankind as a single caste of equality)’.” he had said in the tweet.